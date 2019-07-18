This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FA contacts Huddersfield over controversial Paddy Power-sponsored kit

The jersey prominently features the name of the gambling company.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:35 PM
14 minutes ago 997 Views 1 Comment
Huddersfield's new kit has raised eyebrows.
THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) has contacted Huddersfield Town after the Championship club released their new home kit on Wednesday.

Huddersfield’s announcement set tongues wagging with the Umbro design featuring the name of betting company Paddy Power in a bold sash across the front of the kit.

The club’s managing director, Sean Jarvis, said the 2019-20 kit was a “really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo”.

He added that “the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too”.

But the FA confirmed on Wednesday evening that it had asked Huddersfield for “their observations”.

A widely reported statement attributed to an FA spokesperson read: “The FA has clear Kit & Advertising regulations for all club matchday kits.

If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action.

“We have contacted Huddersfield Town about their 2019/20 kit to seek their observations.”

Huddersfield wore the kit in a pre-season friendly midweek, as Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg and Josh Koroma scored in a 3-1 win over Rochdale.

