Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City learn fates in FA Cup fourth-round draw

THE DRAW HAS been made for the fourth-round of the FA Cup, with holders Manchester City facing Fulham and the big Premier League sides kept apart.
Liverpool will travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury, while Manchester United and Tottenham still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.
The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.
Newcastle and Watford are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners Arsenal face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night.
Winning clubs will collect £180,000 from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton v Derby
Brentford v Leicester
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool
