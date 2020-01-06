This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City learn fates in FA Cup fourth-round draw

With a number of replays still to be played, the Premier League’s biggest teams have been kept apart.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:06 PM
39 minutes ago 3,463 Views 3 Comments
Liverpool and Man City remain the frontrunners.
THE DRAW HAS been made for the fourth-round of the FA Cup, with holders Manchester City facing Fulham and the big Premier League sides kept apart.

Liverpool will travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury, while Manchester United and Tottenham still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.

Newcastle and Watford are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners Arsenal face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night.

Winning clubs will collect £180,000 from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton v Derby
Brentford v Leicester
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

COMMENTS (3)

