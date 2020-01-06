Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City learn fates in FA Cup fourth-round draw

THE DRAW HAS been made for the fourth-round of the FA Cup, with holders Manchester City facing Fulham and the big Premier League sides kept apart.

Liverpool will travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury, while Manchester United and Tottenham still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.

Newcastle and Watford are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners Arsenal face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night.

Winning clubs will collect £180,000 from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton v Derby

Brentford v Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

