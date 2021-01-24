Ireland international Long scores as Burnley and Leicester both progress in FA Cup

IRELAND DEFENDER KEVIN Long was among the goal scorers today as Burnley progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 win against Fulham while Leicester City also claimed an away success when they saw off Brentford 3-1.

Long fired home from close range in the 81st minute round off Burnley’s victory after Jay Rodriguez had established the platform for success with two earlier goals.

The 31-year-old had not found the net since a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on July 11, but gave his side the lead with a well-worked header just after the half-hour mark.

Rodriguez then doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 71st minute, firing down the middle from the penalty spot.

With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, Rodriguez turned provider, controlling a loose ball in the Fulham penalty area with his shoulder into the path of Kevin Long who was able to tap home and secure his side’s place in the next round, slotted in his first club goal since September 2018.

Second-half goals from Cengiz Under, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison saw Leicester come from behind to knock out cup specialists Brentford 3-1.

The Championship Bees, who shocked four Premier League sides on their way to this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals, were threatening to add the Foxes to their list of scalps when they led through Mads Bech Sorensen’s early goal.

But whatever City boss Brendan Rodgers said at half-time did the trick because just six minutes into the second half they were in front, before going on to comfortably book a home meeting with Brighton in the fifth round.

Brendan Rodgers with his Leicester players after the game. Source: PA

Leicester, without injured top scorer Jamie Vardy, made eight changes but England midfielder Maddison kept his place and was instrumental in their comeback.

Brentford who went ahead with their first attack after Leicester failed to clear Vitaly Janelt’s corner.

Defender Sorensen was quickest to react to the loose ball and poked it past Foxes keeper Danny Ward from close range.

Leicester had offered little in the opening 45 minutes, but that changed just 48 seconds after the restart.

Maddison weaved through the Brentford rearguard to the edge of the area before teeing up Under, who powerfully fired home past Luke Daniels.

Moments later Perez headed a Tielemans cross over before Daniels saved Harvey Barnes’ fierce drive.

Then, in the 51st minute, Tielemans was tripped in the area by Fosu and the Belgium midfielder sent Daniels the wrong way with the spot-kick.

Maddison killed off the tie with 20 minutes remaining when he tapped in the rebound after Barnes’ shot was saved.

- Additional reporting by PA

