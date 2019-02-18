Man United set for trip to Wolves after reaching FA Cup quarter finals, City paired with Championship outfit

MAN UNITED WILL take a trip to face Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals, after beating Chelsea tonight.
Meanwhile, Championship outfit Swansea will play Man City.
FA Cup quarter finals draw:
Swansea v Man City
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Man United
Millwall v Brighton
