Man United set for trip to Wolves after reaching FA Cup quarter finals, City paired with Championship outfit

MAN UNITED WILL take a trip to face Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals, after beating Chelsea tonight.

Meanwhile, Championship outfit Swansea will play Man City.

More to follow

FA Cup quarter finals draw:

Swansea v Man City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man United

Millwall v Brighton

