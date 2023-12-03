Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Head-to-head: Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.
Luck of the Draw

Arsenal host Liverpool and Newcastle face FA Cup derby clash at Sunderland

The Premier League giants will meet at the Emirates Stadium while Sunderland host neighbours Newcastle.
6 minutes ago

ARSENAL WILL HOST Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month.

The Premier League giants are meeting for the first time in the competition since Arsenal won a fifth-round tie 2-1 in 2014.

The Gunners have come out on top in their last three FA Cup clashes, with Liverpool’s last victory back in the final of 2001.

The other standout tie of the draw saw Championship side Sunderland paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of 6 and 7 January.

It will be a first meeting between the North East giants since they were both in the Premier League in 2015/16, while they have not played each other in the FA Cup since 1956.

There were several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.

Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former champions Wigan.

Maidstone would no doubt have hoped for a plum tie following their second-round win over Barrow but were handed a home date with Stevenage or Port Vale.

Non-league Ramsgate will host Ipswich if they can get past AFC Wimbledon while a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom awaits the winners of Aldershot and Stockport.

FA Cup draw in full

  • Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
  • Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers
  • West Ham v Bristol City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
  • Fulham v Rotherham United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County
  • Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
  • AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
  • Peterborough United v Leeds United
  • Millwall v Leicester City
  • Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
  • Sunderland v Newcastle United
  • Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
  • Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
  • Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
  • Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
  • Gillingham v Sheffield United
  • Swansea City v Morecambe
  • Chelsea v Preston North End
  • QPR v Bournemouth
  • Coventry City v Oxford United
  • Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
  • Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale
  • Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading
  • Hull City v Birmingham.
Press Association
