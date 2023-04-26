Advertisement
# Clash
Traditional 3pm kick-off for FA Cup final between Manchester rivals due to safety concerns
It throws up a clash with the Women’s Champions League final, while the Epsom Derby is to be run earlier now.
53 minutes ago

THE 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The showpiece match on 3 June is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

It throws up a clash with the Uefa Women’s Champions League final, which kicks off in Eindhoven at 3pm local time. Arsenal and Chelsea are in the semi-finals against Wolfsburg and Barcelona respectively.

The FA confirmed the Cup winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million. 

ITV’s coverage of the final will be immediately preceded by the Derby from Epsom. The race will start at 1.30pm, with coverage starting at 12.30pm and FA Cup final build-up starting at 2.15pm.

The premier Classic was originally due to be run at 4.30pm, but has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the Wembley showpiece.

Press Association
