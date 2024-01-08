Spurs to host Manchester City in FA Cup fourth round

HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the pick of the ties following the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United, should they beat League One Wigan Athletic tonight, will face an away game against either National League club Eastleigh or Newport County who are managed by Dubliner Graham Coughlan.

Those sides play their third-round replay on 16 January.

Maidstone United, the lowest ranked club left in the competition from England’s sixth tier, have been rewarded with a trip to high-flying Ipswich Town who are aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

After beating Arsenal yesterday, Liverpool will face either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers at Anfield.

Chelsea must overcome Aston Villa in another all Premier League clash.

The ties are to be played across the weekend of the 27-28 January.