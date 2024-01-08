Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Pep Guardiola (left) and Ange Postecoglou. Alamy Stock Photo
Out Of The Hat

Spurs to host Manchester City in FA Cup fourth round

Should Manchester United beat Wigan tonight they’ll play away against either Eastleigh or Newport County, while Liverpool have a home draw against Norwich City or Bristol Rovers.
0
1.9k
1 hour ago

HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the pick of the ties following the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United, should they beat League One Wigan Athletic tonight, will face an away game against either National League club Eastleigh or Newport County who are managed by Dubliner Graham Coughlan.

Those sides play their third-round replay on 16 January.

Maidstone United, the lowest ranked club left in the competition from England’s sixth tier, have been rewarded with a trip to high-flying Ipswich Town who are aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

After beating Arsenal yesterday, Liverpool will face either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers at Anfield.

Chelsea must overcome Aston Villa in another all Premier League clash.

The ties are to be played across the weekend of the 27-28 January.

  • Watford v Southampton
  • Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
  • Bournemouth v Swansea City
  • West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
  • Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
  • Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
  • Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
  • Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
  • Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
  • Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Fulham v Newcastle United
Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     