United to face Van Nistelrooy's Leicester in FA cup fourth round, Villa/Spurs the stand-out tie
MANCHESTER UNITED’S PRIZE for their dramatic shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup is a fourth round reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Van Nistelrooy took interim charge of United prior to Ruben Amorim’s arrival, and has since taken charge of Leicester, who hammered QPR 6-2 yesterday afternoon.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have been drawn away to Championship strugglers Plymouth, who shocked Brentford in the third round.
Tie of the round looks to be at Villa Park, where Aston Villa will face Tottenham.
Manchester City will travel to face either Leyton Orient or Derby, whose third round tie this weekend was postponed.
Brighton will host Chelsea in another all-Premier League tie, while Everton have home advantage against Bournemouth.
Doncaster Rovers, who are currently seventh in League Two and upset Hull City earlier today, will host Crystal Palace.
The ties will be played between 7 and 10 February.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Side listed first has home advantage
