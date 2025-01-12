United to face Van Nistelrooy's Leicester in FA cup fourth round, Villa/Spurs the stand-out tie

MANCHESTER UNITED’S PRIZE for their dramatic shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup is a fourth round reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy took interim charge of United prior to Ruben Amorim’s arrival, and has since taken charge of Leicester, who hammered QPR 6-2 yesterday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been drawn away to Championship strugglers Plymouth, who shocked Brentford in the third round.

Tie of the round looks to be at Villa Park, where Aston Villa will face Tottenham.

Manchester City will travel to face either Leyton Orient or Derby, whose third round tie this weekend was postponed.

Brighton will host Chelsea in another all-Premier League tie, while Everton have home advantage against Bournemouth.

Doncaster Rovers, who are currently seventh in League Two and upset Hull City earlier today, will host Crystal Palace.

The ties will be played between 7 and 10 February.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Millwall or Dagenham and Redbridge

Brighton vs Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton vs Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

Mansfield Town or Wigan vs Fulham

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Cardiff City

Side listed first has home advantage