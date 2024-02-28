Here's the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals

HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will face an all-Premier League clash against Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The draw, made earlier on Wednesday evening, also presented the possibility of a mouthwatering clash between Manchester United and Liverpool in the last eight, should both win their respective fifth round meetings.

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United (7.45pm) while Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield (8pm).

Elsewhere, the winner of Wednesday’s meeting between Chelsea and Leeds United will host Championship leaders Leicester City, while Coventry City face a trip to either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton and Hove Albion (7.45pm).

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of 16-17 March.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers/Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Manchester United v Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds United v Leicester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United

– Additional reporting © AFP 2024