Man United to face Leicester and Man City away to Everton in FA Cup quarter-finals

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City are set for a trip to take on Everton.
The draw for the competition was made this evening for the last eight with those two all-Premier League games the standout pairings.
Southampton, victors over Wolves this evening, will take on Bournemouth in a south coast derby.
The last of the quarter-finals will be Barnsley or Chelsea, who are currently playing, take on Sheffield United.
The games will be played over the weekend of 20-21 March.
Here's your Official #EmiratesFACup quarter-final draw 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Jp5rJQrW5Z— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 11, 2021
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
2020 FA Cup Quarter-Finals
- Everton v Manchester City
- Bournemouth v Southampton
- Leicester City v Manchester United
- Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield United
**********************
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-France and give their thoughts on an eventful week from Cardiff onwards:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (2)