Man United to face Leicester and Man City away to Everton in FA Cup quarter-finals

Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be in opposition in the last eight.

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City are set for a trip to take on Everton.

The draw for the competition was made this evening for the last eight with those two all-Premier League games the standout pairings.

Southampton, victors over Wolves this evening, will take on Bournemouth in a south coast derby.

The last of the quarter-finals will be Barnsley or Chelsea, who are currently playing, take on Sheffield United.

The games will be played over the weekend of 20-21 March.

2020 FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield United

