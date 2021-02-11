BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 2°C Thursday 11 February 2021
Man United to face Leicester and Man City away to Everton in FA Cup quarter-finals

The games will be played over the weekend of 20-21 March.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 8:16 PM
54 minutes ago 2,200 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5352428
Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be in opposition in the last eight.
Image: PA
Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be in opposition in the last eight.
Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be in opposition in the last eight.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City are set for a trip to take on Everton.

The draw for the competition was made this evening for the last eight with those two all-Premier League games the standout pairings.

Southampton, victors over Wolves this evening, will take on Bournemouth in a south coast derby.

The last of the quarter-finals will be Barnsley or Chelsea, who are currently playing, take on Sheffield United.

The games will be played over the weekend of 20-21 March.

2020 FA Cup Quarter-Finals

  • Everton v Manchester City
  • Bournemouth v Southampton
  • Leicester City v Manchester United
  • Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield United

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

