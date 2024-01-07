Ogbene's first start in over a month as Luton frustrated by League One Bolton

LUTON TOWN WERE frustrated by League One high-flyers Bolton as the teams played out a drab goalless draw in the FA Cup third round at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards fielded a near-full strength side in spite of the hosts’ ongoing fight to survive in their debut Premier League campaign, but they were unable to break down the side currently sitting second in the third tier.

Alfie Doughty struck a post in the final moments, the nearest Luton came to finally picking Bolton off, after substitutes Andros Townsend and Jordan Clarke had both gone close in the second half.

Carlton Morris had the best chance of the game in the first half when he headed towards the top corner from Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross from the right. The Republic of Ireland international was making his first start since 2 December and only a fine reflex save by Baxter prevented a certain goal.

The longer it stayed goalless, the more the League One side seemed to grow in confidence and former Derry City defender Eoin Toal starred at centre back.

Andy Lyons tackles Neco Williams. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There was drama elsewhere as Nottingham Forest had to come from two goals down to avoid third-round history repeating itself. They earned a 2-2 draw with Blackpool after the League One side, who had former Ireland U21 international Andy Lyons and senior international CJ Hamilton in their ranks.

Forest looked like heading out to the Seasiders at this stage for a second straight year when they conceded twice in three first-half minutes, with Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan getting the goals – the latter assisted by Hamilton.

But the Premier League outfit hit back with goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White either side of the break.

They could not find a winner, though, meaning the tie will be settled with a replay at Bloomfield Road, where Forest were beaten 4-1 last season.

Meanwhile, James McClean’s Wrexham advanced courtesy of a 1-0 win away to Shrewsbury Town after Kilkenny native Tom O’Connor’s deflected strike proved to be the only goal of the tie.

West Brom had an easier afternoon, cruising to a 4-1 win over Aldershot.