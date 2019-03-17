Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues

QUADRUPLE-CHASING MANCHESTER City will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Brighton today saw off Millwall at The Den. The sides played out a 2-2 in a dramatic finish to today’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Millwall scored twice in nine minutes and looked certain to progress when Jürgen Locadia popped up with a goal three minutes from time to give the Premier League side hope.

Solly March then popped up in the fifth minute of injury time to force the game to extra-time.

Brighton ran out 5-4 winners in the penalty shootout after a scoreless additional 30 minutes of football.

The other last four clash will see Watford take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watford had super sub Andre Gray to thank yesterday as his goal against Crystal Palace earned them a 2-1 win, while the result of the round came at the Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were 2-1 winners over Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Both matches will take place on the weekend of 6 April.

