Chelsea made to wait by Morecambe while Forest make it seven wins in a row

CHELSEA WERE MADE to wait for the floodgates to open as League Two Morecambe put up dogged resistance before going down 5-0 in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

There were periods in the first half when the 87 places separating these sides in the pyramid could easily be forgotten, the team currently 23rd in League Two leaving Enzo Maresca’s Champions League chasers puzzling over how they would pick their way through to round four.

That two of the five goals were blasted in from outside the penalty area by reserve defender Tosin Adarabioyo gave a sense of how short on inspiration Chelsea were for much of this match, though the 27-year-old deserved credit for showing initiative to break the deadlock late in the first half as the crowd grew nervous.

The natural order soon took over. Christopher Nkunku scored to make it 2-0 having earlier missed a penalty, and there were two goals also for Joao Felix in a rare start, but Morecambe departed knowing they had made Chelsea sweat.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, made it seven wins in a row in all competitions for the first time in 19 years after beating managerless Luton 2-0 to progress to the fourth round.

Ryan Yates celebrates getting Forest's first goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Forest added to their six successive Premier League victories with a comfortable success over the Championship side thanks to goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa.

It meant they matched the run Colin Calderwood’s side posted in October and November 2006 as the feelgood factor continues at the City Ground.

They easily put themselves in the hat for Sunday’s fourth-round draw and they can now turn their attention to Tuesday’s crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool, which could determine whether Forest really are in a title race.

Luton were playing their first game since Rob Edwards’ departure in midweek and never really threatened victory.

With Tuesday’s game in mind, Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes but despite the disruption, Forest were quick to find their groove and knocked on the door for an early opener.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 40th minute when Yates planted a header into the bottom corner, converting Sosa’s excellent cross.

The second came in the 67th minute when Jota broke down the right and squared for Sosa to sweep home from close range.

That proved enough for Forest as they saw it out comfortably, with all eyes now turning to the visit of Arne Slot’s men.