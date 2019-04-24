This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FA Cup winners to be served non-alcoholic champagne

The FA said they have taken note of those players who do not drink or are too young to consume alcohol.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 1:51 PM
56 minutes ago 1,848 Views 3 Comments
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte during last year's FA Cup final celebrations.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE WINNERS OF next month’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford will for the first time celebrate with non-alcoholic champagne to accommodate those who do not drink.

The FA said in a statement that they had taken note of those players who do not drink for religious reasons, are tee-total or too young to consume alcohol.

“Winning teams will be awarded with non-alcoholic ‘champagne’ for their celebrations in all FA competitions, starting from this year’s FA Cup Final,” read a statement cited by Sky Sports.

“This is to ensure that we are as inclusive as possible to players and communities who may be prohibited from alcohol, as well as any players who are under 18.”

The 2019 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on 18 May. 

