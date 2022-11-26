Irish duo combine for FA Cup goal but their side lose, Conti Cup clean sheet for Brosnan

Darragh Burns was on target for MK Dons this afternoon (file pic).

DARRAGH BURNS AND Dawson Devoy combined for an FA Cup goal this afternoon, though their MK Dons side exited at the hands of Portsmouth.

Pompey advanced to the third round after a 3-2 victory over their fellow League One outfit.

Republic of Ireland U21 international and former St Patrick’s Athletic star Burns opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with ex-Bohemians man Devoy providing the assist. But an equaliser from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and a penalty double courtesy of Colby Bishop sealed the win; Mohamed Eisa’s 61st-minute reply proving just a consolation goal for MK Dons.

Advertisement

Ronan Curtis was on the winning side, playing the full game for Portsmouth, while Warren O’Hara also went the distance for The Dons and Conor Grant was a half-time substitute.

Several other Irish players featured across the competition today, with a few making notable impact. Luca Connell helped Burnley to a 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra; former U21 international Jordan Shipley popped up with an assist in Shrewsbury Town’s 3-1 victory over Peterborough — Jack Taylor was on the losing side — and Dominic Bernard’s Forest Green Rovers held on for a 2-1 win at home to Alvechurch despite the Irish-eligible defender’s 71st-minute sending-off.

In the FA Women’s Continental Cup, Courtney Brosnan kept a clean sheet as Everton ran out 3-0 winners at Sheffield United. The Republic of Ireland number one was preferred to England U23 shot-stopper Emily Ramsey, the pair sharing the mantle thus far this season. Katja Snoeijs, Hanna Bennison and Jess Park scored the Toffees’ goals.

Courtney Brosnan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With the eyes of the world on Qatar, there’s very little football being played elsewhere.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Liverpool’s Irish youngster Trent Kone Doherty was among those in action in the U18 Premier League, while Luke Pearce scored for Southampton’s U21s in the Premier League Cup.

In the Scottish FA Cup, Gerry McDonagh scored four goals as Cove Rangers enjoyed a 7-0 win over Dunipace, while Aaron Doran grabbed a goal and an assist for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their 3-2 victory against Stirling Albion.

Today’s FA Cup results