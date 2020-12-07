FA launches investigation into fans booing players taking a knee

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION has announced it is investigating following the booing of players at Millwall and Colchester as they took a knee.

On Saturday the Championship match between Millwall and Derby at the Den and Colchester’s League Two home clash with Grimsby both saw a number of fans boo the players’ anti-racism gesture before kick-off.

A statement from the FA on Monday said: “The FA can confirm that investigations are under way into crowd-related incidents at both The Den and JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday 5 December 2020.

“Observations have been sought from all of the relevant parties and they will have until Thursday 10 December 2020 to provide their respective responses.”

The booing from Millwall fans led interim Derby boss Wayne Rooney to condemn their “disgraceful and mindless behaviour”.

And Colchester owner Robbie Cowling has told supporters who want to boo players taking a knee they are not welcome at the club.

“It is undeniable that black and other ethnic minority people are still the victims of racism, and the black footballers and staff at Colchester United feel that they are in a position of privilege that has been fought for through the blood and sweat of their ancestors,” he said in a statement.

“A position that in 2020 the average black person is still not afforded.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Those taking the knee, and supporting the taking of the knee, not only show their willingness to support the drive to eradicate racial oppression but force it to be a talking point even when it’s uncomfortable.

“Undeniably, taking the knee is a fundamental catalyst in pushing the conversation and thus the necessary changes forward.

“I’m sure the vast majority of Colchester United fans are supportive and want to play their part in showing they back the actions of our players.

“Maybe those that booed on Saturday might now understand what this gesture means to our club and will at the very least remain silent during future games whilst the players continue to take the knee before each kick-off.

“Alternatively, they should just stay away from our club because anyone that still wants to boo now that I have explained the purpose and importance of the taking of the knee is not welcome at our club.

“I will be happy to refund anyone for the remaining value of their season permit if that is the reason they feel they can no longer attend our games.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association described the booing as “a sad indictment of the lack of understanding and empathy for the players’ fight against racism and discrimination”.