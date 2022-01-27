Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

FA and PFA agree contract change that guarantees maternity cover in women’s game

The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women’s Super League and Championship.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 244 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5666059
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE ENGLISH FA and PFA have agreed a change to contracts that will see players in the English women’s game guaranteed maternity and long-term sickness cover.

The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women’s Super League and Championship.

Maternity cover has been something previously at the discretion of clubs.

During a Parliamentary debate on women’s football on Wednesday Julie Elliott, the MP for Sunderland Central, said the change being implemented would be “a massive step forward”.

Elliott said: “The issue of maternity rights for players impacts on their lives hugely.

“In research conducted by Dr Alex Culvin last year, players were quoted as saying they ‘need longer contracts so we feel more secure. I shouldn’t have to think I need to sign a four-year contract because I want to have a baby, so I know they’ll pay me’.

“However, I understand that a new player contract has been agreed between the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association that includes maternity cover and long-term sickness cover.

“I understand that this is a standardised contract that would cover players playing in both the Women’s Super League and the Championship.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“If that is accurate and is to be implemented, it will be a massive step forward for the status of women footballers and, more importantly, for the terms and conditions and employment rights that they experience.

“I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard in the game to get to this point.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie