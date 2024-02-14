Advertisement
Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks to the media during a press conference at Old Trafford. Alamy Stock Photo
Green Light

FA approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd stake purchase as deal nears completion

The green light from the FA was one of the last remaining steps.
33 minutes ago

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION has approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United.

Confirmation that the Premier League had given its backing to the deal was contained within an update to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday evening.

A further SEC update has now revealed that approval from the FA has also been obtained as completion edges closer.

Within an amended tender offer statement published on Wednesday afternoon came confirmation that the national governing body’s approval “has already been obtained”.

The green light from the FA is one of the last remaining steps but the deal cannot be completed until the tender offer for Class A shares is finalised.

The period in which holders of Class A shares can tender them for sale has been extended from 14 February until 23:59 on 16 February.

Press Association
