Sunday 26 January, 2020
Katie McCabe's goal helps Arsenal eliminate last year's FA Cup finalists

Harriet Scott and Niamh Fahey also scored in respective victories for Birmingham City and Liverpool.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 6:26 PM
45 minutes ago 796 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4980604

west-ham-united-v-arsenal-womens-fa-cup-fourth-round-rush-green-stadium Katie McCabe opens the scoring for Arsenal against West Ham United. Source: Bradley Collyer

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND internationals Katie McCabe, Harriet Scott and Niamh Fahey all found the net today to help their clubs reach the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Katie McCabe scored the opening goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over a West Ham United side who were runners-up in the competition last season.

Louise Quinn also started for the Gunners, who responded positively after their Women’s Super League title defence suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

It was a disappointing outcome for West Ham, who had Courtney Brosnan and Leanne Kiernan in their starting line-up, while Ruesha Littlejohn came off the bench.

In Birmingham City’s 3-0 win away to Sheffield United, Harriet Scott had a hand in all three goals, scoring twice and also chipping in with an assist.

Niamh Fahey captained Liverpool and scored their second goal in an 8-1 hammering of Blackburn Rovers, which provided a welcome distraction from the Reds’ struggles in the WSL.

liverpool-v-blackburn-rovers-womens-fa-cup-fourth-round-sir-tom-finney-stadium Captain Niamh Fahey leads Liverpool out for their trouncing of Blackburn Rovers. Source: Nigel French

A Brighton & Hove Albion side containing Megan Connolly ran out 3-2 winners away to Aston Villa, while Chloe Mustaki‘s Charlton Athletic lost 4-0 to Chelsea.

Yesterday, holders Manchester City — for whom Tyler Toland was an unused substitute — had a 3-2 derby win against Manchester United.  

Women’s FA Cup fourth round

  • Bristol City 1-0 Durham (AET)
  • Burnley 1-3 Leicester City
  • Everton 1-0 London Bees
  • Huddersfield Town 1-4 Ipswich Town
  • Lewes 1-1 Billericay Town (Lewes win 5-4 on penalties)
  • Liverpool 8-1 Blackburn Rovers
  • Manchester United 2-3 Manchester City
  • Sheffield United 0-3 Birmingham City
  • Southampton 1-4 Coventry United
  • Sunderland 2-0 Watford
  • Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Barnsley
  • West Ham United 0-2 Arsenal
  • Charlton Athletic 0-4 Chelsea
  • London City Lionesses 0-5 Reading
  • Southampton WFC 0-3 Crystal Palace (match abandoned due to waterlogged pitch)
  • Aston Villa 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

