Veteran Faber marks UFC return with 46-second knockout in Sacramento

URIJAH FABER MARKED his UFC return in style on Saturday night, notching a 46-second knockout of Ricky Simon in Sacramento.

The 40-year-old stunned the California crowd as he ran through his 26-year-old opponent in under a minute and recorded his first knockout win since 2007.

“I always prepare myself for a 15 minute war,” he told former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping after the fight.

“It’s funny, I think Henry Cejudo called me out a little while ago and then I heard Dana say that I was old.

“I know Dana White was old when he was 40 but I’m a young man. Dana was old when he was 28.”

The California Kid wasted no time name-checking the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion after the fight.

Henry, what’s up dog? I remember 10 years ago when you challenged me to a fight as a friendly gesture – now I’m down to in there and mix it up.”

He added: “There’s only one reason I do this – to test myself against the best in the world.”

In the night’s main event, former UFC title challenger Germaine de Randamie ran through Aspen Ladd is 16 seconds to pick up a stoppage victory.

Josh Emmett also made light work of Mirsad Bektić after his first round TKO, while Karl Roberson squeaked a split decision over Wellington Turman.

UFC Sacramento Results

Urijah Faber def. Ricky Simon via TKO – R1

Germaine de Randamie def. Aspen Ladd via TKO – R1

Josh Emmett def. Mirsad Bektić via TKO – R1

Karl Roberson def. Wellington Turman via Split Decision

Marvin Vettori def. Cezar Ferreira via Unanimous Decision

