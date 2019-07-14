This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Veteran Faber marks UFC return with 46-second knockout in Sacramento

The 40-year-old took less than a minute to stun Ricky Simon and pick up his first knockout win in 12 years.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 10:04 AM
39 minutes ago 1,064 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4723821

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

URIJAH FABER MARKED his UFC return in style on Saturday night, notching a 46-second knockout of Ricky Simon in Sacramento.

The 40-year-old stunned the California crowd as he ran through his 26-year-old opponent in under a minute and recorded his first knockout win since 2007.

“I always prepare myself for a 15 minute war,” he told former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping after the fight.

“It’s funny, I think Henry Cejudo called me out a little while ago and then I heard Dana say that I was old.

“I know Dana White was old when he was 40 but I’m a young man. Dana was old when he was 28.”

The California Kid wasted no time name-checking the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion after the fight. 

Henry, what’s up dog? I remember 10 years ago when you challenged me to a fight as a friendly gesture – now I’m down to in there and mix it up.”

He added: “There’s only one reason I do this – to test myself against the best in the world.”

In the night’s main event, former UFC title challenger Germaine de Randamie ran through Aspen Ladd is 16 seconds to pick up a stoppage victory.

Josh Emmett also made light work of Mirsad Bektić after his first round TKO, while Karl Roberson squeaked a split decision over Wellington Turman.

UFC Sacramento Results

  • Urijah Faber def. Ricky Simon via TKO – R1
  • Germaine de Randamie def. Aspen Ladd via TKO – R1
  • Josh Emmett def. Mirsad Bektić via TKO – R1
  • Karl Roberson def. Wellington Turman via Split Decision
  • Marvin Vettori def. Cezar Ferreira via Unanimous Decision

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie