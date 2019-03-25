This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar suffered concussion against Georgia on Saturday, but was permitted to continue in the game.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Mar 2019, 5:21 PM
13 minutes ago 362 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4560416
Schar receiving treatment after the collision.
Image: Sky Sports
Schar receiving treatment after the collision.
Schar receiving treatment after the collision.
Image: Sky Sports

BRAIN INJURY CHARITY Headway has demanded action from Uefa after Switzerland defender Fabian Schar was allowed to play on having suffered a concussion.

The Newcastle United man was knocked unconscious as he clashed heads with Jemal Tabidze early in Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

Despite requiring treatment for an extended period, during which time Jano Ananidze reportedly prevented Schar from swallowing his tongue, the defender was permitted to continue playing.

Schar had a key role in both goals in a 2-0 win, but Headway is furious that an “incredibly dangerous” risk was taken with the player’s wellbeing.

Charity chief Peter McCabe said: “What is it going to take to make football take concussion seriously?

How many more players will have their careers and, more importantly, their lives and long-term health put at risk by the sport’s inability to follow its own protocols?

“Put simply, the decision to allow Fabian Schar to return to the field of play after suffering a clear concussion was not only incredibly dangerous, but also a clear dereliction of duty.

“The player’s comments after the match are also deeply disturbing and again show the lack of awareness and understanding among players.  

“Uefa must immediately launch an investigation into the incident and explain why their protocols were not followed.”

Georgia Switzerland Euro 2020 Soccer Schar and Georgia's Jano Ananidze during the game. Source: Shakh Aivazov

Upon seeing footage of the incident, Schar told Blick after the match: “It looks awful. I can’t remember anything. I was out for a few seconds.

My skull is still humming and I’ve got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead, but it was worth it.”

Following the incident, Schar has been withdrawn from the Switzerland squad as they prepare to host Denmark in the Republic of Ireland’s Group D on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham stadium opening
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie