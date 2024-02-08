Galthie keeps France changes to a minimum for Scotland despite Irish thrashing

HEAD COACH FABIEN Galthie resisted making sweeping changes to the France side for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland, despite the 38-17 hammering by Ireland in Marseille in their opener last week.

Galthie has made just two changes — Cameron Woki replaces the suspended Paul Willemse in the second row — and Louis Bielle-Biarrey comes in for Yoram Moefana on the left wing.

Willemse was sent off in the first half of last Friday’s thumping, which was the second worst home defeat suffered by France in the history of the northern hemisphere’s rugby championship.

Scotland, who name their team later, got off to a winning start, beating Wales 27-26 last Saturday.

France

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Cameron Woki; Uini Antonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements:

Julien Marchand, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana