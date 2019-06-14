This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It wasn't easy... I was left out for a few matches'

Jurgen Klopp left Fabinho waiting for his Premier League debut, but the Liverpool midfielder ended the season satisfied.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jun 2019, 5:23 PM
24 minutes ago 896 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4683071
Liverpool's Fabino.
FABINHO HAS ADMITTED he found it tough early on in his Liverpool career but he is satisfied with his first season at the club.

The Brazil international had to wait until October to make his Premier League debut after joining from Monaco for a reported £39million in the off-season.

But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp eventually came to rely on the 25-year-old as a regular starter in a campaign that concluded with a Champions League final triumph over Tottenham in Madrid.

“In my first season I knew there would be a learning and settling-in period. I went through this,” Fabinho told the club’s official website.

“It didn’t last that long but I remember it wasn’t easy starting afresh, I was left out for a few matches.

Even though I was telling myself that I needed to work hard and be patient, it’s not easy being out of the team. But that’s in the past now, I started playing more.

“The more you play, the more you can enjoy your football. I think I became an important part of the team, I gave the manager another option he could depend upon. So I think it was a really good season.”

Fabinho made 28 top-flight appearances in 2018-19 and added another major honour to the Ligue 1 title he won with Monaco, having played the full 90 minutes against Spurs as Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe.

Read next:

