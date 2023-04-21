Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Fabio Paratici.
# Exit
Fabio Paratici resigns from Tottenham role after losing appeal against ban
The Italian lost his appeal against a 30-month ban on Thursday.
485
0
1 hour ago

FABIO PARATICI HAS resigned as Tottenham’s managing director of football.

Paratici steps down after losing his appeal against a 30-month Italian Football Federation ban on certain football related activities, which Fifa ruled to extend worldwide.

Tottenham said in a statement: “Whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football.

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the Figc and Fifa rulings.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.

“As outlined in our year end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     