This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am 36 years old, but I don't feel it! It's a beautiful evening'

Fabio Quagliarella became the oldest goalscorer in Italy’s history last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 2:37 PM
45 minutes ago 1,292 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4563527
Fabio Quagliarella of Italy.
Fabio Quagliarella of Italy.
Fabio Quagliarella of Italy.

FABIO QUAGLIARELLA INSISTED he does not feel 36 as the veteran reflected on a “beautiful evening” that saw him become Italy’s oldest goalscorer in a thumping 6-0 win over 10-man Liechtenstein.

Sampdoria striker Quagliarella – the top scorer in Serie A this season with 21 goals – converted two first-half penalties in an emphatic Euro 2020 qualifying win for Roberto Mancini’s side.

Tuesday’s match in Parma was the veteran’s first competitive Italy start since a World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in October 2009, and the first time he had been named in an Azzurri starting XI in any fixture since a 2010 friendly against Switzerland.

After a dream international break that also saw him come on as a late substitute in Saturday’s win over Finland, Quagliarella showed his gratitude to Mancini, his team-mates, and the home support who gave him a standing ovation when he was replaced with 18 minutes remaining.

Quagliarella told Rai: “I am 36 years old, but I don’t feel it! It’s a beautiful evening, wonderful with two goals. 

I have not played in the national team for quite some time, so being back here and helping is a great feeling. I am happy, I feel physically in good shape, I am calm and I train continuously, which is fundamental. Sampdoria are putting me in a good position too.

“I thank Roberto Mancini, who watched me throughout the whole season and gave me this opportunity.

“I thank both Jorginho and Leonardo Bonucci for their gesture to let me take the penalties – they both urged me to, even though they were the designated takers. 

“I thought after the first, when second was awarded, surely one of them would step up, but they told me it was my night.”

He added: “Thanks to my team-mates, as they urged me to get a third in the second half.  It didn’t arrive but I thank them because they all wanted to help me score and it was marvellous.

“I also wanted to thank the fans, as that standing ovation is a memory I will always take with me. The applause was great. 

We are Italy, this is the kind of game we need to be playing. We’re top of the group and it’s a young squad that can only grow.”

Italy’s previous oldest scorer was Christian Panucci, who was 35 when he found the net against Romania in Euro 2008. 

The country’s biggest win since beating Turkey in 1962 by the same scoreline also saw Stefano Sensi get his first international goal, Marco Verratti net his first for Italy in over six years, as well as a debut strike for Leonardo Pavoletti, who had just replaced Quagliarella.

Moise Kean also scored, and a thrilled Mancini said: “We had the right approach from the start. The win was probably to be assumed, but it was important to keep the right concentration levels, create lots of chances and score plenty of goals.

“In June, Bosnia and Greece will probably be fundamental games for the group.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira blames Fabregas for Gunners exit
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira blames Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie