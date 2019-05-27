This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
36-year-old Sampdoria veteran beats Ronaldo to Serie A Golden Boot

Former Italian international Fabio Quagliarella claimed the prize ahead of Duvan Zapata and Krzysztof Piatek, with the Juventus superstar finishing fourth.

By AFP Monday 27 May 2019, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,859 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4655528
Quagliarella holds up his award after yesterday's game.
Image: Tano Pecoraro/Lapresse.Lapresse
Quagliarella holds up his award after yesterday's game.
Quagliarella holds up his award after yesterday's game.
Image: Tano Pecoraro/Lapresse.Lapresse

SAMPDORIA VETERAN FABIO Quagliarella had an unprecedented season at the age of 36, after much of his earlier career was blighted by a harrowing nightmare involving a stalker.

The striker finished the season as the Serie A top scorer with 26 goals, three better than Atlanta’s Duvan Zapata (23), Krzysztof Piatek, who bagged 22 goals for AC Milan and Genoa.

Last January, Quagliarella equalled Gabriel Batistuta’s mark of scoring in 11 straight games, achieved by the Argentine in 1994.

His bid to overtake the record ended with a 3-0 defeat at his former club Napoli, but his stunning form earned a recall to Roberto Mancini’s Italy after nine years out, becoming the oldest player to score for the national side in March.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise arrival from Real Madrid for €100 million last summer was hailed as the final piece in the jigsaw to bring the Champions League title back to Turin.

The 34-year-old’s presence was not enough to finally end the team’s 23-year Champions League wait, but he played a key role in their run to the Scudetto with a record-equalling five games to spare, leading the way as the team’s top scorer with 21 league goals in 31 games, but missing out on the top scorer crown.

