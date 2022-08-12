Sligo Rovers' Leipzig loanee Hartmann ruled out for rest of season due to registration issue

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed that their recent loan signing from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, winger Fabrice Hartmann, will be unavailable for the rest of the season due to a “registration issue”.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers a fortnight ago until next summer, but will now not be available until pre-season next year.

Hartmann will remain in Sligo and train with the club for the rest of the 2022 campaign. Should his move suit all parties between his availability from next January until the end of his loan period in July, Rovers may seek to extend his deal until the end of 2023.

Sligo Rovers can confirm that Fabrice Hartmann will not be available for selection for the remainder of the season due to a registration issue.



Hartmann had recently joined on loan from RB Leipzig but the issue means he will now only be available from pre-season 2023.#bitored pic.twitter.com/BJz2QmtlqL — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) August 12, 2022

“Sligo Rovers can confirm that Fabrice Hartmann will not be available for selection for the remainder of the season due to a registration issue,” the club said in a statement.

“Hartmann had recently joined on loan from RB Leipzig but the issue means he will now only be available from pre-season 2023.”

It’s understood that the administrative error occurred on Rovers’ side of the deal.

Hartmann will miss the final 12 games of the League of Ireland Premier Division season, with Rovers currently sitting in fifth place.