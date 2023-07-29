Sligo Rovers boosted by return of RB Leipzig star on loan

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE been boosted by the return of Fabrice Hartmann on loan from German Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old attacker spent the first few months of this season at the Showgrounds but was forced to return to his parent club for treatment on a hamstring injury in May.

The Bit O’Red have confirmed he will stay with them until next June, and manager John Russell has the former Germany underage international available for next Friday’s visit of St. Patrick’s Athletic.

“I’m delighted to bring Fabrice back to the club again. He is a player of immense quality. I felt he was just getting into his stride before his injury so to have him back with us is exciting,” Russell said.

“He makes the difference in the final third with his ability to create chances and score goals. I’m sure our supporters will be excited by this news.”

Hartmann added: “I am really happy to extend my loan. I want to thank the manager, John Russell, for the trust that he’s given me. I’m looking forward to getting more minutes and helping the team as much as I can for the rest of the season and next.”