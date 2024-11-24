Fact to File delivers 10th win for Willie Mullins in John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown

FACT TO FILE edged out Spillane’s Tower in a thrilling finish to the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, as last season’s crack novices got the better of established stars Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow.

The latter pair looked to be in control of proceedings out in front for much of the contest, but Fact To File came cruising into contention under Mark Walsh once they turned for home.

He jumped the final fence in superb fashion to leap to the front past Galopin Des Champs, but Spillane’s Tower, carrying the second colours of winning owner JP McManus, was also finishing strongly and emerged as a serious threat on the run-in for Jack Kennedy.

However, Fact To File was always doing just enough and last season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase victor scored by half a length at 7-2, giving Willie Mullins his 10th success in the race.

Advertisement

Stablemate Galopin Des Champs was two and a quarter lengths back in third and Fastorslow finished fourth.