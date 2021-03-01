FAI 'delighted' after UK government commit to support joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

The Aviva Stadium could be used as a potential venue.

THE FAI HAVE tonight expressed their delight after the UK government has committed to supporting the joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The FAI released a feasibility update tonight on the prospective bid to host the tournament in nine years time.

The statement was released in conjunction with the Football Associations from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022.

“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.

“Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.”

