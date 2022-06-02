Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kerry Football Club's ambition to join the League of Ireland moves a step closer

The group behind the initiative includes former League of Ireland star and Tralee native Billy Dennehy.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,490 Views 2 Comments
Former League of Ireland star Billy Dennehy is involved in the initiative.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
KERRY FOOTBALL CLUB have announced their application to enter the Club Licensing process with the Football Association of Ireland has been accepted.

A group that includes former Shamrock Rovers and Cork City footballer Billy Dennehy and American-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough have set the wheels in motion for the creation of a new League of Ireland team.

There are currently 19 clubs competing in the League of Ireland’s Premier Division and First Division combined.

Kerry would become the fifth Munster-based side in the league, joining Treaty United, Cork City, Waterford and Cobh Ramblers.

A statement released today read: “Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that our application to enter the Club Licensing process with the Football Association of Ireland has been accepted.

“It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom and Kerry FC hope to be successful in our bid to bring League of Ireland football to Mounthawk Park in February 2023.

“Led by League of Ireland stalwart Billy Dennehy and American-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough, we have been working with the Kerry District League for many months now to realise this dream and complete the player pathway for the players of Kerry after six years competing in the underage National Leagues.

“The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry Football Club. Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

“Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry. More information will be released in due course.”

