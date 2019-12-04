This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI announce further delay to publication of accounts

The dissemination of the damaging figures has been put back by 24 hours.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:32 PM
23 minutes ago 781 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4918989
Flags fly outside FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Flags fly outside FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Flags fly outside FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE PUBLICATION OF the FAI’s accounts for 2018 have been delayed a further 24 hours. 

They were due to be released tomorrow morning, but an FAI board meeting decided this evening to postpone the publication by another 24 hours. The decision was taken to facilitate the signing-off of the accounts on Thursday and the presence of the entire Board at a press conference on Friday.

The FAI will publish the accounts for 2018 along with the revised 2017 and restated 2016 accounts.

The accounts were initially due to be presented to the FAI AGM in July of this year, but the meeting was adjourned when the accounts were not made available. It was the first time in the FAI’s history that accounts were not available at the AGM, and it was for that reason the meeting was adjourned. It is set to recommence at the end of December. 

The 2018 accounts are also expected to include details of the severance pay-off to John Delaney. 

Executive Lead and Vice-President Paul Cooke has warned that the accounts will cause shock after months of crisis at the football body. Debts are expected to soar as high as €50 million, exacerbated as the FAI struggle beneath the weight of mountain of legal costs. 

The Association are being kept afloat by the early drawdown of funds from Uefa, and suffered another blow earlier today as top sponsor Three announced they would not be renewing their deal once it elapses in 2020. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie