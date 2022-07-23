Membership : Access or Sign Up
FAI report €6.7m surplus, debt remains at €63.5m

The association held their 2022 AGM at Dublin’s Mansion House today.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 6:45 PM
33 minutes ago
FAI CEO Jonathan Hill speaking at the Mansion House today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI REPORTED a surplus of €6.7million at their 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at Dublin’s Mansion House today.

However the association remains €63.5m in debt, acknowledging that figure as one of “many challenges still to tackle.” 

“After coming through a difficult year, on and off the pitch, due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, Irish football is making good progress in a number of areas,” an FAI statement read.

“The Association remains committed to delivering the objectives set out in the 2022-2025 FAI Strategy, which is structured around six pillars: Transforming Football Facilities and Infrastructure; Driving Grassroots Football as the Heart of the Game; Nurturing Football Pathways for All; Developing the Full Potential for Women and Girls; Framing the Future of our League of Ireland; Building for International Success.”

In 2021, the FAI received €5.8m in grant funding from Sport Ireland, which is the same figure the association received in 2020.

However the association have yet to meet the target of 40% female membership on the FAI Board, as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding agreed with the government in January 2020.

Only two of the 12 members on the current FAI board are female – Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy – and that number needs to rise to five by 2023 in order for the FAI to continue receiving state funding. 

