FAI forced to abandon reconvened AGM due to technical issues

Roy Barrett, Gerry McAnaney, and Jonathan Hill pictured at the initial AGM at the Mansion House in July.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland were tonight forced to again defer the ratification of five board members after the vote was abandoned due to technical issues.

Multiple delegates complained of being unable to access an email containing their voting form, and the process was abandoned after the FAI’s Electoral Committee said they were unable to validate the report.

“It was very disappointing and frustrating what happened this evening”, FAI Chairperson Roy Barrett told a press conference afterwards. “There were some problems with the technology. We tried the system previously in different formats and it worked perfectly. This time it didn’t, and in fairness to everybody, the right thing to do was to suspend the vote and come back another day. When that will be, I don’t know as yet, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”

He explained the meeting was held virtually on Microsoft Teams for practical purposes to meet a quorum.

“In July we just about achieved an in-person quorum, given the time of year and the weather conditions, with people travelling from all over the country, we had real concern about achieving a quorum in those circumstances. Ideally you want to have these meetings in-person but practically speaking we felt it was fair for everybody to do it this way. Unfortunately we did not foresee the technical issues.”

CEO Jonathan Hill was asked whether the incident was embarrassing in light of his earlier comments on the progress made of the FAI’s digital transformation.

“It’s a technical issue in relation to this voting system, it’s not reflective of what we are doing and what we have done in relation to the digital transformation of the organisation. It’s not great, but I think we continue to make good strides in relation to the digitalisation of the game.”

CEO Hill had cheerier news in confirming there is a kit partnership deal imminent that will be the most valuable in the FAI’s history, though said a deal for a shirt sponsor for the men’s senior team fell though during the summer owing to the worsening economic conditions in the country. Meanwhile, an audit of facilities at League of Ireland grounds with a view to presenting a case for State investment will be completed int he first quarter of 2023.

The AGM was initially held in-person at the Mansion House in Dublin on 23 July this year, but was adjourned for later in the year to allow the FAI time to address the issue of gender balance on their board.

To fulfill the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding with the government that rescued the Association from insolvency in 2020, the FAI agreed to have a 40% female representation on the board by the end of 2023.

The AGM was adjourned until tonight in order to nominate three women to join the board. Ultimately just one, Niamh O’Mahony, was put forward by the FAI’s General

Assembly for ratification at tonight’s AGM, a fact criticised by several delegates. “The current board make the former board look like Mother Theresa”, said former board member John Early.

Thus the appointment of Niamh O’Mahony and the reappointment of another four board members – Packie Bonner, Tom Browne, Gary Twohig, and Robert Watt – were to be ratified by an emailed vote tonight.

Delegates were supposed to be sent an email containing the voting form, with five minutes set aside to conduct the vote.

Issues became immediately apparent, with several delegates using the ‘Chat’ function on Microsoft Teams to say they had not received an email. The FAI advised that the email may have been sent to delegates’ spam folder, though further issues were encountered there, with some delegates saying they found the form but were unable to access it via the one-time passcode they were sent.

After 15 minutes, the FAI came back on the call to say their Electoral Committee were aware of an issue, and again encouraged delegates to check their spam folders and to follow the advice of one delegate who succeeded in voting with their phone rather than their computer.

Frustration grew among the delegates in the chat function.

Board member Tom Browne – among the board members subject to the vote – wrote, “Still no email. Can you check what email address it was sent to.”

Grace Macauley Ryan said, “Up to 13 one-time passcode and still not able to access.”

John Early said, “Made 7 attempts…ridiculous system!!”

“This is a shambles. What a waste”, said Martin Connolly of Dundalk FC.

Some delegates then called for the vote to be abandoned.

Gavin Cooney

Nixon Morton wrote, “This process is totally discredited. In the interests of democracy and fair play this vote must be declared invalid and redone properly at a later date.”

Noel Kennedy: “Agree no vote suspend election to when we can vote.”

Though many delegates were able to vote, frustration among others grew at silence from the FAI.

“Roy [Barrett]/Gerry [McAnaney]…please step in here – this is a nonsense”, said Garrett Kelleher of St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Can you respond to something??”, added Martin Connolly.

30 minutes after voting first opened, Jim Moran AI’s Electoral Committee came on the call to say that in light of the technical difficulties, they could not validate the result and recommended that the vote be deferred again, with which the FAI agreed.

The meeting ended with President Gerry McAnaney expressing his regret at the technical problems, wishing delegates well and drawing the meeting to a close.

The call lingered open for a moment longer, with the final voice belonging to an unnamed delegate.

“Gerry, is it possible to speak? Gerry?”