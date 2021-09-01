John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan win FAI Player of the Year awards

JOHN EGAN AND Denise O’Sullivan took the senior Player of the Year awards as the winners from the 31st FAI International Football Awards were announced today.
Egan was named men’s Player of the Year ahead of Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty, while in the women’s category, O’Sullivan won the award for the second time, beating Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell in the voting.
Meanwhile John Giles and Paula Gorham have been inducted into the FAI’s Hall of Fame.
Giles won 59 caps for Ireland during his playing career before spending seven years as manager.
Gorham was part of the Dundalk Ladies team who played against Corinthians Nomads in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970. She also scored a hat-trick on her Ireland debut away to Wales in 1973, which was the Irish team’s first official game.
With the traditional presentation ceremony cancelled due to Covid, both Giles and Gorham will be presented with their awards when Ireland welcome Portugal to the Aviva Stadium in November.
Other winners included Dara O’Shea, who was named Young Player of the Year, and Ellen Molloy, who won Goal of the Year for her stunning effort for the Ireland U17s against Iceland.
And the winner is...— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 1, 2021
INTERNATIONAL GOAL OF THE YEAR 2020 ⚽️
Ellen Molloy - #IRLWU17 v Iceland
What a strike from the talented teenager 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/j6LhtESlvI
The SSE Airtricity League award for the 2020 season went to former Shamrock Rovers player Jack Byrne, who is currently plying his trade with APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus.
A total of 14 categories were not considered due to a lack of games during the 2019/20 season following the outbreak of Covid-19.
31st FAI International Football Awards
Men’s Senior Player of the Year
John Egan
Women’s Senior Player of the Year
Denise O’Sullivan
Young International Player of the Year
Dara O’Shea
International Goal of the Year
Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women’s Under-17 v Iceland)
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Under 21s Player of the Year
Jack Taylor
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Jack Byrne
Special Merit
Liam Farrell (posthumously)
Hall of Fame
John Giles / Paula Gorham
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS