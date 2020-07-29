Whelan in the mix and two U21 nominees for 'best goal': FAI unveil International Awards shortlist

Men's International Player of the Year nominee David McGoldrick celebrates his late European qualifier equaliser against Switzerland with Alan Judge.

GLENN WHELAN, DAVID MGOLDRICK and Enda Stevens are the three names in contention for Senior Men’s International Player of the Year after the FAI unveiled its list of nominees for the Three FAI International Awards on Wednesday.

In the female-equivalent category, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for best player, while one of Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Josh Cullen will be crowned Ireland’s best young player for the 2019 calendar year.

The ‘best goal’ award will go to either Conor Hourihane’s free-kick in the men’s senior team’s 1-0 European qualifier victory over Georgia or one of two U21 candidates: Lee O’Connor’s sweeping finish to equalise in the 21s’ 4-1 home victory over Sweden during their own European qualification campaign, or Troy Parrott’s dribble and deftly dinked finish — Ireland’s third goal in the corresponding away fixture which Stephen Kenny’s men won 3-1.

Denise O'Sullivan (L) and Louise Quinn (R) are nominated for best women's international along with skipper Katie McCabe. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connor is one of three nominees for U21 player of the year along with Aaron Connolly and Dara O’Shea, and the Celtic man is also nominated for the equivalent U19 award along with Celtic colleague Jonathon Afolabi and Southampton’s Will Ferry.

The women’s U19s player of the year nominees are Sadhbh Doyle, Megan Mackey and Roisin McGovern.

Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields will contest with Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne for the mantle of SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year for 2019.

Longtime Dundalk team-mates Sean Gannon (L) and Chris Shields (R), pictured here celebrating in 2014, are nominated for the top LOI gong along with Shamrock Rovers' Ireland international Jack Byrne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the awards ceremony was originally postponed earlier this year and will now not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.

The ‘Hall of Fame’ and ‘Special Merit’ recipients for what will be the 30th edition of the FAI’s awards will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.

Here are the nominees in full:

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick

Enda Stevens

Glenn Whelan

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

Alan Browne

Josh Cullen

Callum Robinson

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year

Conor Hourihane v Georgia

Lee O’Connor v Sweden

Troy Parrott v Sweden

Just about caught a replay of Troy Parrott’s second goal, the cherry on top for Ireland U21s against Sweden. No sound for some reason, but sure you can make your own. pic.twitter.com/oQqyexKeXx — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) September 10, 2019

Under-21 International Player of the Year

Aaron Connolly

Lee O’Connor

Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men’s International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

Will Ferry

Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women’s International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Megan Mackey

Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men’s International Player of the Year

Adam Idah

Jason Knight

Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men’s International Player of the Year

James Furlong

Joe Hodge

Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women’s International Player of the Year

Shauna Brennan

Eabha O’Mahony

Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men’s International Player of the Year

Colin Conroy

Ben McCormack

Gavin O’Brien

Under-16 Women’s International Player of the Year

Kerryanne Browne

Della Doherty

Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men’s International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Glory Nzingo

John Ryan

Under-15 Women’s International Player of the Year

Aoife Cronin

Ellen Molloy

Jessie Stapleton

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Sean Guerins (St Michaels)

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year