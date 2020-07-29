Whelan in the mix and two U21 nominees for 'best goal': FAI unveil International Awards shortlist

GLENN WHELAN, DAVID MGOLDRICK and Enda Stevens are the three names in contention for Senior Men’s International Player of the Year after the FAI unveiled its list of nominees for the Three FAI International Awards on Wednesday.
In the female-equivalent category, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for best player, while one of Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Josh Cullen will be crowned Ireland’s best young player for the 2019 calendar year.
The ‘best goal’ award will go to either Conor Hourihane’s free-kick in the men’s senior team’s 1-0 European qualifier victory over Georgia or one of two U21 candidates: Lee O’Connor’s sweeping finish to equalise in the 21s’ 4-1 home victory over Sweden during their own European qualification campaign, or Troy Parrott’s dribble and deftly dinked finish — Ireland’s third goal in the corresponding away fixture which Stephen Kenny’s men won 3-1.
O’Connor is one of three nominees for U21 player of the year along with Aaron Connolly and Dara O’Shea, and the Celtic man is also nominated for the equivalent U19 award along with Celtic colleague Jonathon Afolabi and Southampton’s Will Ferry.
The women’s U19s player of the year nominees are Sadhbh Doyle, Megan Mackey and Roisin McGovern.
Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields will contest with Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne for the mantle of SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year for 2019.
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the awards ceremony was originally postponed earlier this year and will now not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.
The ‘Hall of Fame’ and ‘Special Merit’ recipients for what will be the 30th edition of the FAI’s awards will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.
Here are the nominees in full:
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
- David McGoldrick
- Enda Stevens
- Glenn Whelan
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
- Katie McCabe
- Denise O’Sullivan
- Louise Quinn
Young International Player of the Year
- Alan Browne
- Josh Cullen
- Callum Robinson
‘Three’ International Goal of the Year
- Conor Hourihane v Georgia
- Lee O’Connor v Sweden
- Troy Parrott v Sweden
Troy Parrott v Sweden
Under-21 International Player of the Year
- Aaron Connolly
- Lee O’Connor
- Dara O’Shea
Under-19 Men’s International Player of the Year
- Jonathan Afolabi
- Will Ferry
- Lee O’Connor
Under-19 Women’s International Player of the Year
- Sadhbh Doyle
- Megan Mackey
- Roisin McGovern
Under-18 Men’s International Player of the Year
- Adam Idah
- Jason Knight
- Oisin McEntee
Under-17 Men’s International Player of the Year
- James Furlong
- Joe Hodge
- Andrew Omobamidele
Under-17 Women’s International Player of the Year
- Shauna Brennan
- Eabha O’Mahony
- Jessica Ziu
Under-16 Men’s International Player of the Year
- Colin Conroy
- Ben McCormack
- Gavin O’Brien
Under-16 Women’s International Player of the Year
- Kerryanne Browne
- Della Doherty
- Aoife Horgan
Under-15 Men’s International Player of the Year
- Evan Ferguson
- Glory Nzingo
- John Ryan
Under-15 Women’s International Player of the Year
- Aoife Cronin
- Ellen Molloy
- Jessie Stapleton
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
- Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
- Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
- Chris Shields (Dundalk)
Intermediate Player of the Year
- Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
- Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)
- Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)
Junior International Player of the Year
- Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
- Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
- Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
- Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
- Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
- Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Schools International Player of the Year
- Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)
- Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
- Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Football For All International Player of the Year
- Laurence Bryan (Street League)
- Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
- Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)
