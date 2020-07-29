This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Whelan in the mix and two U21 nominees for 'best goal': FAI unveil International Awards shortlist

Katie McCabe and her former Arsenal team-mate Louise Quinn are shortlisted for best women’s player alongside Denise O’Sullivan.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 12:25 PM
Men's International Player of the Year nominee David McGoldrick celebrates his late European qualifier equaliser against Switzerland with Alan Judge.
GLENN WHELAN, DAVID MGOLDRICK and Enda Stevens are the three names in contention for Senior Men’s International Player of the Year after the FAI unveiled its list of nominees for the Three FAI International Awards on Wednesday.

In the female-equivalent category, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for best player, while one of Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Josh Cullen will be crowned Ireland’s best young player for the 2019 calendar year.

The ‘best goal’ award will go to either Conor Hourihane’s free-kick in the men’s senior team’s 1-0 European qualifier victory over Georgia or one of two U21 candidates: Lee O’Connor’s sweeping finish to equalise in the 21s’ 4-1 home victory over Sweden during their own European qualification campaign, or Troy Parrott’s dribble and deftly dinked finish — Ireland’s third goal in the corresponding away fixture which Stephen Kenny’s men won 3-1.

denise-osullivan-and-louise-quinn-celebrate Denise O'Sullivan (L) and Louise Quinn (R) are nominated for best women's international along with skipper Katie McCabe. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connor is one of three nominees for U21 player of the year along with Aaron Connolly and Dara O’Shea, and the Celtic man is also nominated for the equivalent U19 award along with Celtic colleague Jonathon Afolabi and Southampton’s Will Ferry.

The women’s U19s player of the year nominees are Sadhbh Doyle, Megan Mackey and Roisin McGovern.

Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields will contest with Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne for the mantle of SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year for 2019.

sean-gannon-is-congratulated-by-teammate-chris-shields Longtime Dundalk team-mates Sean Gannon (L) and Chris Shields (R), pictured here celebrating in 2014, are nominated for the top LOI gong along with Shamrock Rovers' Ireland international Jack Byrne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the awards ceremony was originally postponed earlier this year and will now not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.

The ‘Hall of Fame’ and ‘Special Merit’ recipients for what will be the 30th edition of the FAI’s awards will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.

Here are the nominees in full:

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

  • David McGoldrick
  • Enda Stevens
  • Glenn Whelan

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Katie McCabe
  • Denise O’Sullivan
  • Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

  • Alan Browne
  • Josh Cullen
  • Callum Robinson

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year

  • Conor Hourihane v Georgia
  • Lee O’Connor v Sweden
  • Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 International Player of the Year 

  • Aaron Connolly
  • Lee O’Connor
  • Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Jonathan Afolabi
  • Will Ferry
  • Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Sadhbh Doyle
  • Megan Mackey
  • Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Adam Idah
  • Jason Knight
  • Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men’s International Player of the Year

  • James Furlong
  • Joe Hodge
  • Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Shauna Brennan
  • Eabha O’Mahony
  • Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Colin Conroy
  • Ben McCormack
  • Gavin O’Brien

Under-16 Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Kerryanne Browne
  • Della Doherty
  • Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Evan Ferguson
  • Glory Nzingo
  • John Ryan

Under-15 Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Aoife Cronin
  • Ellen Molloy
  • Jessie Stapleton

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

  • Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
  • Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

  • Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
  • Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)
  • Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

  • Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
  • Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
  • Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

  • Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
  • Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
  • Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

  • Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)
  • Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
  • Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

  • Laurence Bryan (Street League)
  • Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
  • Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

