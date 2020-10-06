FAI backroom team member tests positive for Covid-19

A MEMBER OF the Football Association of Ireland’s backroom team has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The news comes with the team preparing for a crucial Euros play-off away to Slovakia on Thursday.

The association added, however, that players, management staff and other backroom team members have received negative results from tests.

A statement released this afternoon read: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Covid-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well. The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

“Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon.”