Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you support the FAI's bid to co-host Euro 2028?

Have your say on whether the FAI’s involvement in the bid is the right step for Irish football.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 7 Feb 2022, 3:40 PM
41 minutes ago 1,086 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676072
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FAI TODAY announced they are joining the football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in bidding to co-host the Uefa European Championships in 2028. 

The five associations had been working together on a feasibility study regarding potentially co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, but today announced they were changing tack and would now be submitting a bid for the Euros instead. 

Much is yet unknown about the 2028 Euros and the attendant UK/Irish bid: we don’t know whether it will be a 24-team or 32-team tournament, and we don’t know whether any, some, or all of the five nations would qualify automatically. Venues have not been formalised either, so we don’t know which Irish venues would be used, nor how many games would be staged here. 

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill is an enthusiastic proponent of the prospect. “One of the core tenets of our Strategy is to unite the country in relation to football and I can’t think of anything more inspirational than hosting the third-largest sporting event in the world”, Hill told FAI TV. “We are committed with the other four UK FAs to look at that process and we have up to 23 March to express our interest in so doing. We are very excited by the news this morning.” 

In a separate media briefing, Hill said bidding for the tournament would not prove a distraction nor a drain on resources to the FAI. 

But what do you think? Given the abundant issues facing the game in Ireland today, should the FAI be involved in hosting a major tournament? 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Vote in our poll below, and tell us your reasons behind your vote in the comment section below. 

Question: Do you support the FAI’s bid to co-host Euro 2028? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I support the bid  (315)
No, I do not support the bid  (294)


About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie