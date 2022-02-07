Poll: Do you support the FAI's bid to co-host Euro 2028?

THE FAI TODAY announced they are joining the football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in bidding to co-host the Uefa European Championships in 2028.

The five associations had been working together on a feasibility study regarding potentially co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, but today announced they were changing tack and would now be submitting a bid for the Euros instead.

Much is yet unknown about the 2028 Euros and the attendant UK/Irish bid: we don’t know whether it will be a 24-team or 32-team tournament, and we don’t know whether any, some, or all of the five nations would qualify automatically. Venues have not been formalised either, so we don’t know which Irish venues would be used, nor how many games would be staged here.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill is an enthusiastic proponent of the prospect. “One of the core tenets of our Strategy is to unite the country in relation to football and I can’t think of anything more inspirational than hosting the third-largest sporting event in the world”, Hill told FAI TV. “We are committed with the other four UK FAs to look at that process and we have up to 23 March to express our interest in so doing. We are very excited by the news this morning.”

In a separate media briefing, Hill said bidding for the tournament would not prove a distraction nor a drain on resources to the FAI.

But what do you think? Given the abundant issues facing the game in Ireland today, should the FAI be involved in hosting a major tournament?

