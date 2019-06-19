This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI board member resigns after association's 'failure' to address his concerns

John Earley has confirmed he is stepping down.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4689750
A view of FAI HQ in Abbotstown.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland tonight confirmed that John Earley has resigned with immediate effect from the Board of the Football Association of Ireland and as Chairman of the Underage Committee. 

The board thanked Earley for his service and wished him well in his continued involvement with the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), where he currently serves as chairman.

Earley said his resignation was due to the association’s “failure to address my concerns at board level”.

His full statement, published on the official SFAI website, reads: “In light of recent events, and after much discussion with my family and others, I regretfully confirm my resignation from the board of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and as Chair of the FAI Underage Committee, with immediate effect.

“My time on the board, which came via my election as Chair of the FAI Underage Committee, has given me the opportunity to work alongside some excellent people within and outside of football in Ireland and elsewhere.

“To my board colleagues and members of the FAI Underage Committee, both past and present, and to the staff in Abbotstown, I wish to extend my thanks.

“In my role as Chairman of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), I have always tried to ensure the underage game in this country is recognised as one of the integral parts of the game.

“With up to 120,000 young players under the umbrella of the SFAI, my role as Chairman is, and has always been, to try and provide them with the best environment to play the game we all love.

“However, a combination of recent events during the ongoing governance review, and the failure to address my concerns at board level, has left me with no other option but to resign.

“I wish all those working to better the game of football in this country the very best of luck, and I look forward to continue working with many of you in my role as Chairman of the SFAI.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
