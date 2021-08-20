Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 20 August 2021
Umbro reveal limited edition blue Ireland jersey to mark FAI centenary

The shirt will be released later this year.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Aug 2021, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,524 Views 6 Comments
Updated 52 minutes ago

UMBRO HAVE REVEALED a limited edition centenary jersey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Umbro provided a first look at the new shirt on Twitter earlier today, posting teaser images throughout the day before revealing both a home and goalkeeper jersey this evening.

The blue home jersey – described as ‘St Patrick’s blue’ – contains a simple design with a retro shamrock crest and discreet blue-on-blue Umbro logo.

The ‘St Patrick’s blue’ colour of the shirt is a nod to the colour of the very first Republic of Ireland kit.

The goalkeeper jersey sticks to the minimal design, with the only change a switch from blue to bright yellow. 

Both shirts can be pre-ordered online now ahead of their release on 1 October, with an adult jersey priced at €82.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With no further information released by either the FAI or Umbro, it is not yet clear if the shirts will be worn by the Ireland team at any stage.

