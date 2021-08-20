Umbro reveal limited edition blue Ireland jersey to mark FAI centenary

UMBRO HAVE REVEALED a limited edition centenary jersey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Umbro provided a first look at the new shirt on Twitter earlier today, posting teaser images throughout the day before revealing both a home and goalkeeper jersey this evening.

The blue home jersey – described as ‘St Patrick’s blue’ – contains a simple design with a retro shamrock crest and discreet blue-on-blue Umbro logo.

The ‘St Patrick’s blue’ colour of the shirt is a nod to the colour of the very first Republic of Ireland kit.

Introducing the Limited Edition Republic of Ireland Centenary Jersey & Collectors Box set by Umbro Ireland.

#WeAre100

The goalkeeper jersey sticks to the minimal design, with the only change a switch from blue to bright yellow.

Check out the beautiful Centenary Goal Keeper Jersey

#WeAre100

Both shirts can be pre-ordered online now ahead of their release on 1 October, with an adult jersey priced at €82.

With no further information released by either the FAI or Umbro, it is not yet clear if the shirts will be worn by the Ireland team at any stage.

