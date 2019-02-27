This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 February, 2019
FAI announce details and pricing of new long-term premium ticket scheme

Membership of Club Ireland is on sale from today.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,068 Views 2 Comments
Club Ireland was launched today.
Image: Sportsfile.
Image: Sportsfile.

THE FAI HAVE today announced details and pricing of a new ticketing scheme.

Club Ireland are selling premium level tickets from €2,000 over three years, from €3,000 over five years and from €5,000 over 10 years.

There are also family offers (two adults and two children) up for grabs from from €6,000 over three years and from from €9,000 over five years.

Club Ireland members will be right at the heart of the action, seated in the best seats at the Aviva Stadium with access to pre- and post-game receptions with past players in attendance, and have potential access to away matches.

Membership also includes free entry to Ireland WNT international clashes, all FAI Cup finals at the Aviva and Ireland underage internationals.

Annual meetings with Ireland managers Mick McCarthy and Colin Bell will also be offered, and the opportunity for VIP football experiences like match-day dressing room tours and the opportunity to go to team training sessions.

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game A general view of the Aviva. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Priced at €5,000 for a ten-year ticket and with five home international games guaranteed each year, the FAI believe they represent the most keenly priced Premium Level season ticket in Irish sport,” a statement released today reads.

“By purchasing the new Club Ireland ticket, Irish football fans are also supporting the FAI’s commitment to invest in the future of Irish football at all levels, from grassroots, Football for All, coaching development and all senior and underage international teams.”

“We are delighted to relaunch Club Ireland as we embark on a very exciting time for Irish football,” FAI CEO John Delaney said.

“The Club Ireland membership packages, created after extensive consultation with our fans, have been designed to put our fans at the heart of the action when Irish teams play.”

“These are the best value premium level season tickets in Irish sport. Our fan base, envied around the world, have been a key factor in our success over the years. Their support for the teams on the pitch is well known but membership of Club Ireland also represents an investment in the future of Irish football as the FAI work to grow and develop the game right around the country.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing Club Ireland members to Premium Level hospitality at the Aviva Stadium and are very grateful to them for their significant support for Irish football.”

Senior men’s manager Mick McCarhy added:

“Irish football fans are known to be some of the best football fans in the world. Club Ireland will allow members a unique experience being right at the heart of the action on match days.

“I want to thank them in advance for their support which is vital to the team as we look to perform on the world stage. We need the green army on song.”

Membership of Club Ireland is on sale from today. 

