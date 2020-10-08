BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 8 October 2020
FAI travelling party hit with another Covid case, Connolly and Idah late withdrawals

The Irish squad has been hit with late virus-related drama.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 7:31 PM
A view of the stadium in Bratislava.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE confirmed the travelling Irish party has been hit by another case of Covid-19 in Bratislava. 

Shortly before kick-off, the FAI released a statement confirming a member of the backroom staff has tested positive for the virus. It is a second confirmed case among the backroom staff this week, following a positive test in Dublin on Monday.

“The FAI employee had tested negative in Dublin on Tuesday morning but a positive result came from a test in Bratislava on Wednesday. He is asymptomatic and is feeling well”, read the statement.

The staff member has not travelled to the game and is isolating at the team hotel. 

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny confirmed in a TV interview ahead of the game that Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have been forced to withdraw from the squad at late notice. Both were named on the bench on the official Uefa team sheet printed 90 minutes before kick-off, but neither are involved. Their absence is not mentioned in the FAI press release, though neither Connolly nor Idah have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Uefa have confirmed the game will go ahead as planned, and the Irish squad will be tested again in Dublin on Friday, per established protocols. 

Slovakia have also been hit by the virus, with defender Milan Skriniar out following a positive test and midfielder Stanislav Lobotka quarantining with his club in Napoli following an outbreak of cases among the squad. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

