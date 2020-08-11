This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Dundalk and Cork nudge through to FAI Cup second round

Both were 1-0 winners, although Cork’s was highly dramatic.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 10:53 PM
https://the42.ie/5173403
Longford slump in dejection as Cork celebrate their winning goal.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUNDALK AND CORK City secured their passages to the second round of the FAI Cup with respective 1-0 wins over Waterford and Longford Town tonight. 

This was Dundalk’s first win since the restart, with the game’s only goal scored by defender Seán Hoare. Vinny Perth’s side, runners-up in last year’s Cup final against Shamrock Rovers, face Waterford at Oriel Park again in the league on Friday, ahead of next Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier with Slovenian champions Celje in Hungary. 

There was late, late drama in the other tie at Turner’s Cross, as Cork City scored a 121st-minute winner to break Longford hearts in a game seemingly destined for a penalty shoot-out. 

With the game goalless heading for stoppage time in extra time, Ricardo Dinanga curled home a shot from inside the penalty area to spark wild scenes of celebration from the Cork City bench. Dinanga’s was Cork’s first goal from open play this season, and was particularly sweet for Neale Fenn, who was facing the side he left to take charge at City. 

Cork won in spite of playing all of extra-time with 10 men, following the 77th-minute dismissal of Graham Cummins. 

Dundalk and Cork join Finn Harps in qualifying for the second round, to which another 13 teams have received a bye. This year’s Cup is Covid-curtailed, and featured only the 19 clubs from the Premier and First Divisions. The second round draw will take place at FAI HQ tomorrow. 

 

The42 Team

