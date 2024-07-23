Shels to face Galway United in FAI Cup third round's only all-Premier Division tie

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division leaders Shelbourne will host Galway United in the only all-top-flight tie in the FAI Cup third round.

Damien Duff’s Shels will welcome John Caulfield’s United to Tolka Park in just over three weeks’ time, with the third round to play out between 16 and 18 August.

Cork City, who are set to gain immediate promotion from the First Division, will host Premier Division title-chasers Derry City at Turners Cross.

A Limerick derby will see Treaty United host Pike Rovers at Markets Field, while there will also be a first ever meeting of Kerry FC and Bohemians at Mounthawk Park.

Waterford face Athlone Town at the RSC and Sligo Rovers will welcome UCD to The Showgrounds.

Cork side Wilton United will travel to Weaver’s Park to face Drogheda United.

FAI Cup third-round draw (ties to be played 16-18 August)

Ballyfermot United v Wexford FC

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Wilton United

Shelbourne v Galway United

Treaty United v Pike Rovers

Kerry FC v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v UCD

Waterford FC v Athlone Town