Repeat of 2022 final in FAI Cup quarter-final draw

THE FAI CUP quarter-final draw has offered up a repeat of the 2022 final as Derry City and Shelbourne were paired together.

The top two sides in the Premier Division title race are already due to meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the final day of the season.

Now, they will face off again at the same venue on the weekend of September 13-15.

Their last meeting earlier this month ended in acrimony amid some touchline ‘handbags’ between their managers Ruaidhrí Higgins and Damien Duff to conclude a scoreless draw.

Derry won that 2022 decider 4-0, while Shels are chasing a first Cup triumph since 2000.

First Division sides will have home advantage in the other three ties.

Advertisement

One of them is guaranteed a semi-final berth as fifth-placed Wexford welcome eighth-placed Treaty United to Ferrycarrig Park.

Having eliminated Sligo Rovers, UCD will hope to produce another shock against a Bohemians side that struggled past Kerry on penalties in the third round.

Athlone Town also knocked out Premier Division opposition in Waterford after some extra-time drama and they will host Drogheda United at Lissywollen.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers striker Wilson Waweru has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July, after a stellar month in which he hit five goals for the Bit O’Red.

That included a Cup hat-trick against Cobh Wanderers and opening goals in victories over Bohemians and Galway.

Waweru won the soccer writers’ vote, narrowly holding off teammate Ollie Denham who finished second in the poll. Drogheda United striker Douglas James-Taylor came third.

“It’s a great achievement for me to get (the first) proper award I’ve ever gotten in my career,” said Waweru. “Especially since I was in the Premier Division, so it’s just a great achievement for me.”

FAI Cup quarter-finals

UCD v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Drogheda United

Wexford v Treaty United

Derry City v Shelbourne

Ties will be played week ending September 15.