Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
Top of the table clash

Repeat of 2022 final in FAI Cup quarter-final draw

The top two sides in the Premier Division title race are already due to meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the final day of the season.
1.01pm, 20 Aug 2024
232
0

THE FAI CUP quarter-final draw has offered up a repeat of the 2022 final as Derry City and Shelbourne were paired together.

The top two sides in the Premier Division title race are already due to meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the final day of the season.

Now, they will face off again at the same venue on the weekend of September 13-15.

Their last meeting earlier this month ended in acrimony amid some touchline ‘handbags’ between their managers Ruaidhrí Higgins and Damien Duff to conclude a scoreless draw.

Derry won that 2022 decider 4-0, while Shels are chasing a first Cup triumph since 2000.

First Division sides will have home advantage in the other three ties.

One of them is guaranteed a semi-final berth as fifth-placed Wexford welcome eighth-placed Treaty United to Ferrycarrig Park.

Having eliminated Sligo Rovers, UCD will hope to produce another shock against a Bohemians side that struggled past Kerry on penalties in the third round.

Athlone Town also knocked out Premier Division opposition in Waterford after some extra-time drama and they will host Drogheda United at Lissywollen.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers striker Wilson Waweru has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July, after a stellar month in which he hit five goals for the Bit O’Red.

That included a Cup hat-trick against Cobh Wanderers and opening goals in victories over Bohemians and Galway.

Waweru won the soccer writers’ vote, narrowly holding off teammate Ollie Denham who finished second in the poll. Drogheda United striker Douglas James-Taylor came third.

“It’s a great achievement for me to get (the first) proper award I’ve ever gotten in my career,” said Waweru. “Especially since I was in the Premier Division, so it’s just a great achievement for me.”

FAI Cup quarter-finals

UCD v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Drogheda United

Wexford v Treaty United

Derry City v Shelbourne

Ties will be played week ending September 15.

Sligo Rovers striker Wilson Waweru has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July, after a stellar month in which he hit five goals for the Bit O’Red.
Author
Stephen Barry
stephen@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie