Derry draw champions Dundalk, St Pat's travel to UCD in FAI Cup

DERRY CITY WILL have the chance to dump holders Dundalk out of the FAI Cup after being drawn against the reigning champions in the second round.

In undoubtedly the tie of the round, Declan Devine’s men host the league and cup double winners, with matches taking place between 23-25 August.

Dundalk booked their place in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers, while Derry saw of First Division opposition Wexford FC at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Bohemians welcome promotion-chasing Longford Town or Athlone Town to Dalymount Park in the second round. Keith Long’s men came from 2-0 down to beat local rivals Shelbourne 3-2 to advance last Friday night.

Shamrock Rovers have also been handed a home draw. They’ll take on Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium, with the expectation they’ll progress at the expense of the second-tier team.

The only other all-Premier Division tie of the round will take place at the Belfield Bowl as UCD play host to St Patrick’s Athletic. Collie O’Neill’s ran riot against Letterkenny Rovers in the opening round on their way to a 5-2 victory for the Students.

Sligo Rovers will look to build on their 8-0 win over Glebe North when they welcome Limerick to the Showgrounds.

In the other stand-out tie of the round, Galway United play host to Cork City.

FAI Cup Second Round