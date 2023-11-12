Today's FAI Cup final confirmed as record-breaking 48,000 sellout

TODAY’S FAI CUP final between St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians is a complete sellout, the FAI has confirmed.

Over 48,000 tickets have been sold for Irish football’s showpiece event at the Aviva Stadium, which will kick off at 3pm (RTÉ 2).

The Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup Final is now officially SOLD OUT.



What a day ahead we have with Bohemians taking on St. Patrick's Athletic at a packed Aviva Stadium 🏆#FAICup | #BOHPAT pic.twitter.com/HV1fozsmPy — FAIreland (@FAIreland) November 12, 2023

The previous attendance record for a game between two League of Ireland sides came all the way back in 1945, when 41,238 watched Shamrock Rovers beat Bohs in that year’s FAI Cup final at Dalymount Park.

That record is set to be smashed 78 years on as Bohs chase an eighth cup title and qualification for the Europa Conference League, while Saints are seeking a third cup success in 10 years — and a fifth overall.

The sides also met in the Cup final two years ago, when St Pat’s beat their fellow Dubliners on penalties in front of over 37,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium.