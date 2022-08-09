Membership : Access or Sign Up
Holders face tricky trip and another Dublin derby ahead in FAI Cup semi-finals

Meanwhile, Shelbourne are inviting teams from across Dublin to attend their WNL game for free this Saturday.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 1:13 PM
Wexford Youths are the defending FAI Women's Cup champions.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HOLDERS WEXFORD YOUTHS face Athlone Town, as Shelbourne and Bohemians go head-to-head in a Dublin derby in the 2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals.

Wexford travel to Athlone, while Shels will host Bohs on the weekend of 24/25 September. The final is scheduled for Sunday, 6 November, recent editions moving to Tallaght Stadium from the Aviva.

Noel King’s Reds came out on top of another entertaining Dublin derby last weekend, prevailing after a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Peamount United at Tolka Park. Elsewhere, high-flying Athlone edged out Cork City, Bohs beat Sligo Rovers, and Wexford saw off DLR Waves. 

The last-four draw was made at FAI HQ this afternoon, and streamed live. Former Raheny United and Shelbourne defender Seana Cooke and ex-League of Ireland star Conan Byrne conducted the draw alongside Con Murphy.  

In other domestic women’s football news, Shels are inviting teams from across Dublin to attend their Women’s National League game for free this Saturday.

The reigning champions face Treaty United at Tolka Park [KO 2pm] in their final match before departing for their Uefa Champions League qualifiers next week.

Ticket prices for the fixture have been reduced from €7 to €5 for adults, with admittance for all children under 16 completely free.

The club will offer complimentary group passes for underage teams and their coaches and mentors — just register interest by email — and complimentary plus-ones for every season ticket holder.

New signing, US legend Heather O’Reilly, is in line to make her second home appearance for the Reds, with special limited posters, photographs and autographs available for all after the game amidst a meet-and-greet with players.

