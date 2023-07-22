Galway survive early scare against non-league Bangor Celtic to progress in FAI Cup

THE FIRST ROUND of the FAI Cup continues to conform stubbornly to status, with none of today’s five ties delivering an upset of note.

First Division leaders Galway United were 4-1 winners at home to Bangor Celtic of the Leinster Senior League, surviving a major scare after falling behind to Adam Maher’s goal after only two minutes. John Caulfield’s side were level within 12 minutes through Wassim Aouachira, however, and led 3-1 at the break when Stephen Walsh struck in the 39th minute and then again in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Killian Brouder added a fourth for Galway seven minutes after the break.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Cork City beat First Division Treaty United 2-0 at Market’s Field thanks to second-half goals from Joshua Honohan and Tunde Owolabi.

Waterford FC were comfortable 5-0 winners away to beaten FAI Junior Cup beaten finalists St. Michael’s, with Ronan Coughlan, Sam Perry, Connor Parsons, Cameron Cresswell, and Romeo Akachukwu all on the scoresheet. Former FAI CEO John Delaney was pictured in attendance at the game at Cooke Park, Tipperary.

Bray Wanderers beat Cockhill Celtic 3-1, while Munster Senior League side Rockmount beat Gorey Rangers 2-1.

There are five more ties down for decision tomorrow, with the second round draw slated for Tuesday evening.

FAI Cup first round results

Friday

Bohemians 1-0 Shelbourne

Drogheda 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Kerry 2-0 Ringmahon Rangers

Kilbarrack United 0-1 Finn Harps

UCD 3-2 Cobh Ramblers

Wexford 3-0 Avondale United

Saturday

Galway United 4-1 Bangor Celtic

St Michael’s 0-5 Waterford

Gorey Rangers 1-2 Rockmount

Cockhill Celtic 1-3 Bray Wanderers

Treaty United 0-2 Cork City

Sunday fixtures