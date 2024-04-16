FAI Cup first-round draw produces three Cork-Dublin clashes and two inter-county derbies

THERE WILL BE a Dublin derby, an all-Cork clash, and several trips up and down the M7 after the draw was made for the first round of the FAI Cup this afternoon.

Upcoming FAI Intermediate Cup finalists Ringmahon Rangers were among four teams to receive a bye into the second round, with 16 further sides being assigned opening-round ties which will be played on the week ending 19 May.

Unbeaten Munster Senior League leaders College Corinthians were first out of the hat. The Cork club, which has produced Ireland internationals like Adam Idah, David Meyler and Megan Connolly, will host a cross-harbour derby against 2017 FAI Intermediate Cup finalists Cobh Wanderers.

Advertisement

Wayside Celtic, who lead the Leinster Senior League, will welcome fellow Dubliners Collinstown FC to Jackson Park, while Ayrfield United from the northside of the capital will make the trip up to Buncrana, Co. Donegal to face Cockhill Celtic.

Limerick’s Pike Rovers, who were beaten by Cockhill Celtic in this year’s FAI Junior Cup semi-final, will host a Munster derby with Villa FC of Waterford.

Cork side Midleton will entertain Dublin’s St Francis FC in Knockgriffin, while FAI Intermediate Cup finalists Glebe North will also head for Leeside to face Wilton United.

Roy Keane’s former club Rockmount will journey in the opposite direction to face Ballyfermot United.

Maynooth University Town, meanwhile, will bring Junior Cup finalists Gorey Rangers to Rathcoffey Road for an all-Leinster meeting.

The four clubs to receive first-round byes were Intermediate Cup finalists Ringmahon Rangers of Cork, their fellow Leesiders Carrigaline United and Leeds AFC, and Dublin’s Kilbarrack United.

All four progress to the second round where they could meet League of Ireland opposition.

FAI Cup first-round draw

Ties to be played on the week ending 19 May

College Corinthians (Cork) v Cobh Wanderers (Cork)

Wayside Celtic (Dublin) v Collinstown (Dublin)

Cockhill Celtic (Donegal) v Ayrfield United (Dublin)

Pike Rovers (Limerick) v Villa FC (Waterford)

Midleton (Cork) v St Francis (Dublin)

Wilton United (Cork) v Glebe North (Dublin)

Ballyfermot United (Dublin) v Rockmount (Cork)

Maynooth University Town (Kildare) v Gorey Rangers (Wexford)

FAI Cup first-round byes